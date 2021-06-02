Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CEO Sells $18,513,351.77 in Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,748. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

