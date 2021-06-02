Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,622 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf comprises about 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Callaway Golf worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 171.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter.

ELY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 2.15. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

