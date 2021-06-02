Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.10

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 31916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

