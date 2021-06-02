Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.35. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 97,610 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.