Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.50, but opened at $54.37. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 1,265 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,035 shares of company stock worth $11,439,772 in the last ninety days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

