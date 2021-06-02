Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 13,888 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 251.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $158.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

