Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 134.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 127.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 51.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $260.11. 5,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,679. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

