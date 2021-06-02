Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $14,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Discovery by 119.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery by 81.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 75,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

