Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,507 shares during the quarter. Camtek makes up about 1.5% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.43% of Camtek worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. 4,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,621. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

