Canaccord Genuity Boosts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $86.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 166.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

