Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.58. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

