Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading 9.7% Higher

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.94. 109,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,250,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

GOEV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

