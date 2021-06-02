Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.61.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

