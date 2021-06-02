Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded by Cfra to “Buy”

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$75.00. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.22% from the company’s current price.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

Shares of TSE:WEED traded up C$1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.36. 1,159,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.45. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The stock has a market cap of C$11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

