Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

Shares of WEED traded up C$1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$18.44 and a one year high of C$71.60. The company has a market cap of C$11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

