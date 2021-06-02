Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$32.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEED. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock traded up C$1.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$30.36. 1,159,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.44 and a twelve month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.