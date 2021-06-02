Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$34.50. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Shares of WEED stock traded up C$1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$30.36. 1,159,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,715. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.44 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

