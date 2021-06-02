Capco Asset Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,265.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

