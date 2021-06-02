Carbon Market Capitalization Tops $5.00 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $99,687.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00285335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00186628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.01204376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.56 or 1.00034999 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00033053 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,058,164 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

