CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of MTBC opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.92.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,567. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.