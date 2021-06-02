Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

