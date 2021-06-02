Carry (CRE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $923,997.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Carry has a market cap of $81.19 million and $923,997.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039623 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043546 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,670,361,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,861,726 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

