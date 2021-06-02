CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $223.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

