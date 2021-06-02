Casper (CSPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.66 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $184.21 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00283017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00186938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.69 or 0.01232674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,245.18 or 0.99874797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032732 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,119,536,934 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

