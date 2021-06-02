Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,066 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.22% of Catalent worth $399,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.78. 7,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,571. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.66.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

