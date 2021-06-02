Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 3,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 46,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Catcha Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CHAA)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.