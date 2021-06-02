Catherine Savage Acquires 13,135 Shares of Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Stock

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) insider Catherine Savage purchased 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.61 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of A$99,996.76 ($71,426.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Infratil alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.1034 dividend. This is an increase from Infratil’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infratil’s payout ratio is presently -261.54%.

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate, and All Other Segments and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Infratil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infratil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.