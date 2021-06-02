CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 29th total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

