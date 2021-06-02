CBDAO Trading Up 67.6% This Week (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $148,469.73 and approximately $56,589.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00082867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.01051471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.47 or 0.09760498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053502 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

