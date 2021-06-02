CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 387.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,409 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of CDW worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

