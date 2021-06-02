Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Down 4%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 4,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.