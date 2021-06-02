Celo (CELO) Price Hits $3.50 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00009231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $859.03 million and $22.46 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00187648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.23 or 0.01212641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,886.75 or 1.00043350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.