Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.33

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 23262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.79 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
