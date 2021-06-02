Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.33

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 23262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.79 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

