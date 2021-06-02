Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 43.3% in May

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of CPAC stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

