Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.15. Centene posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,558. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

