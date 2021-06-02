Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.83% of Central Pacific Financial worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

