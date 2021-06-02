Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Nordson worth $143,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Nordson stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.77. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

