Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,046,284 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,046,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,417,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of EOG Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 73,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.