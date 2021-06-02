Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of Kemper worth $59,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.95. 1,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,816. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

