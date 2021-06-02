Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $266.29 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772,741 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 3.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Capital One Financial worth $266,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.02. 43,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,139. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $166.63.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

