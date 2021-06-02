Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $68.09 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 224,300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $68,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.26. 3,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.