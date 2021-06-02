Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $85.67 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $85,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $231.27. 29,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $233.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.91.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

