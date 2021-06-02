Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,180 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $111,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.91. 201,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,247,023. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.