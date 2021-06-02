Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $120.87 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 851,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,866,000. American Express comprises 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of American Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in American Express by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. 126,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,718. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $164.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

