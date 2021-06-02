Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 746,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

INTC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

