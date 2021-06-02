Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,475,590 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,475,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $69,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.56. 25,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,289. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.