Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 2,736,600 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,736,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of SLM worth $48,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SLM by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

SLM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

