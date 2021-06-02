Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 452,721 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,775,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $146,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 208,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,049,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,367,000 after buying an additional 472,572 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,330,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,493,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 886,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,570,531. The company has a market capitalization of $368.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

