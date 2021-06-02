Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 502,820 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502,820 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $45,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,856. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

