Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.53. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 103,214 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

